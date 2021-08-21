City Officials Recommend Some New Haven Residents Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Henri

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is recommending some residents of New Haven evacuate ahead of Hurricane Henri.

Elicker said residents in three areas of the city should evacuate due to the concern of flooding.

Those areas include:

East Shore: South of Myron Street

Fairhaven: Haven Street John Murphy Drive

City Point: South Water Street



Residents are being asked to leave before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who lives in the areas with evacuation recommendations should stay with family or friends, get a hotel room or go to an area of refuge, according to Elicker.

Three areas of refuge are also being opened tonight at 7 p.m. Those areas include Jefferson School, King Robinson School and Nathan Hale School.

If you go to a shelter, you're asked to bring your medications, some hygiene supplies, your cell phone if you have one, a blanket or a pillow and your insurance information and important papers.

Any residents with a storm-related issue should call the Emergency Operations Center or if you have an emergency, officials urge you to call 911.

Henri intensified to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues its path towards Connecticut on Saturday.

Henri was upgraded to a hurricane with the National Hurricane Center’s advisory Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting the storm to come ashore over Long Island and then into Connecticut near New Haven sometime Sunday afternoon or evening.

You can get the latest on Henri's timing here.