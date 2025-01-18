Connecticut prepares for first significant snow event of the season

A good amount of snow is expected to cover our state for the first time this winter.

Our meteorologists say we could have up to eight inches by Monday morning.

If you’re traveling for the holiday weekend – you’ll notice lots of plows out. That’s because the Department of Transportation has more than 630 trucks and 900 drivers ready to go.

The snow is also coming on a three-day weekend for many. Skiers are rejoicing at the prospect.

"It's absolutely the perfect storm,” Jay Dougherty, of Mount Southington Ski Area, said.

Dougherty said Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is traditionally one of the busiest of the year. With the impending snowstorm, he said tickets and lesson reservations are going fast.

“This winter so far has been a return to, like, what we always dream of in the ski business. Good snowmaking weather and now we're getting some natural snow,” Dougherty said.

Some skiers we spoke with say they can’t wait.

“These guys are used to skiing on, like ice and stuff…the powder will be so much easier for the kids,” Andres Nieto, of Cheshire, said. "That's the plan to go on Monday in the daytime there."

Beyond the slopes, people are getting their homes ready for the snow show – one that hasn't hit Connecticut in what feels like a long time for some.

"Salt, shovels. Snow blower, but I may pick up sand for the steps,” said Scott Peterson of Bristol, who was stocking up at City True Value Hardware in Bristol.

“People have been prepared. So over the past four to six weeks, people have been buying all their shovels, their snow blowers, their salt, and everything else,” Bob Boudreau, of City Value True Hardware, said.

For kids, Boudreau said they're selling sleds, too.

"We have a great sledding hill in Bristol, so we're prepared,” Boudreau said.

If you’re planning to hit the hills and need to drive to get there, the CT DOT reminds you to take it slow on the roads.

"Trying to pass the plow on the left or the right is putting people at risk of getting snow or ice throwing on their car, which could impact their ability to see,” Josh Morgan, with the Connecticut Department of Transportation, said. "Give us room to work, don't crowd our plows."

Transportation officials remind people to drive 300 feet behind the plows on the highway. For reference, that's the length of a football field.