‘Dead End Road': Book shines spotlight on unsolved murder in Monroe

Its Monroe’s only unsolved murder - the death of 8-year-old Renee Freer – 47 years ago.

Now, the case is getting fresh eyes after an author from town shares an overview of what’s known, and what questions remain.

Some close to Renee, at the time of her death, are hopeful the recent attention will be key to solving the crime.

“This is me, and this is Renee…,” Tawny Syrotiak said.

She is a childhood friend of Renee and remembers her fondly.

“Kind, friendly, she would find the person on the bus that was sad or lonely and would make that person feel like they were the best person in the world,” Syrotiak said.

Renee was murdered on June 22, 1977. She was found dead behind her home, reportedly bludgeoned to death. But the killer was never found.

“Every time school would start, you’d see school buses, graduations, every bit of my life, and when my kids were born, Renee has been in my mind my whole life,” Syrotiak said.

Tawny, along with others in the community near and far, are dedicated to finding answers to provide justice for Renee and living family members.

There is a belief among those close to the case there are people from town who have answers or information that could lead to justice, but no one has come forward.

Their most recent hope for renewed interest, a book.

“Really build a ground swell of interest to where more people are interested and involved, and also there are more people that know more relevant information and have kept the secret for a long time,” Rick Canfield said.

He worked closely with one of his best friends, E.C. Hanson, who authored a book based on their own search for answers in the case, titles, “Dead End Road.”

It contains the known timeline, relevant facts, and offers perspectives and speculation from community members and members of a Facebook group called, “Who killed Renee Freer?"

Their community continues to grow.

“To continue to push that, be the wind behind that movement so we can continue to build it and we are very optimistic that is going to bring some great results,” Canfield said of their hope for next steps.

Canfield is hopeful the book and interest will encourage any potential “information holding” people to come forward and speak with police.

The book will remain an introductory window into the case for interested parties, drawing eyes and fresh perspective.

“To see it all in writing and the chain of events really confirms a lot of things,” Syrotiak said.

She believes the attention from the book could be the breakthrough. She, like the authors, sees it as potential pressure so those who may have been involved or who may know something to speak with police.

“I think there are a few people that could come forward and put this to rest, and I think Renee needs her justice, and I think they could simply come forward and tell their accounts of that evening and put this to rest,” Syrotiak said.

After all, though Renee lived on one, this case doesn’t need to be a dead-end road.

“The frustration level is huge, after 47 years, Renee deserves justice, it is time to close this case…she deserves it,” Syrotiak said.

We also checked in with the Monroe Police Department and they noted they welcome the attention the book and Facebook group bring to the unsolved crime.

They put out their plea again - anyone with information about the crime, even small details, is encouraged to reach out.