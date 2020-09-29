Drivers Approve of DMV Online System; Deadlines Extended

Connecticut's Department of Motor Vehicles is working to make it easier for drivers to renew licenses and registrations.

COVID-19 forced the department to switch to an online system and to set up appointments. The department has modernized its system in an effort to catch up on a backlog of needed licenses and other services.

"To be honest, I think the DMV should change and be like this permanently this is a hundred times better this way," said Adam Guarino, a driver who just moved to Connecticut. "I believe everything is better this way is more efficient."

Drivers are able to select a day and time for their appointment online. They must wear a mask inside and outside. Customers are also required to keep a 6-foot distance from other customers.

"COVID-19 pushed us into that new modernization form and that's what we've done," said Tony Guerrera, deputy commissioner with Connecticut's DMV. "We looked at basically a different mold for DMV that's more of a technological mold for DMV."

Governor Lamont and the DMV decided to extend a series of deadlines for those needing more time. Those with expiration dates that fall between March 10 and May 31 now have until November 30. Those with expiration dates between June 1 and November 30 now have until December 31.

"We had a huge backlog which is now obviously all being reduced, we just felt we should extend it a little more," said Guerrera.

Other drivers told NBC Connecticut that they're okay with the deadline and the new system in place.

"It's fine for me, I have no issues with it, as long as I get what I'm doing done, I'm fine with it," said Jerri-Ann Moo of Hartford.

Four branches of the DMV reopened Tuesday for licensing and registration services.

The DMV established a partnership with AAA and Nutmeg Credit Union as another way for drivers to renew their licenses. The department is also waving late fees for qualifying credentials.