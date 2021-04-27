Expanded Access Helps Some in CT Get COVID Vaccine

Dozens of COVID-19 vaccine providers are no longer requiring appointments in an effort to make the vaccine available to any Connecticut resident who wants it.

The expanded walk-up clinic access started today, Tuesday April 27. A full list of clinic locations can be found here.

The vaccine is available free of charge. Residents are encouraged to bring identification and insurance information if they have it, but neither will be required and no one will be turned away without them.

The push to make the vaccine more accessible comes as supply in Connecticut is outweighing demand.

Greenville Drug Store in Norwich is one of the clinic locations offering walk-up access. No appointments are needed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Their phone number is 860-889-9857.

Carla Andrews received dose one of the Moderna vaccine at the drug store Tuesday. She said she wouldn't have received the shot there if it weren't for the walk-up access. She has been having difficulty finding an appointment on line.

"I was just having some issues getting logged in and then every time I had an issue, it gave me time to try to talk myself out of it," said Andrews, who lives in Norwich.

David Martin also got his shot at the drug store. He got the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"It was so convenient," said Martin, who lives in Groton.

Yale New Haven Health is adding walk-up opportunities at their clinics as well, including two in southeastern Connecticut.

Mohegan Sun will have walk-up hours May 1-2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mitchell College will host walk-up hours on April 28, May 1, and May 2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"There's a lot of options out there. That's a good thing," said Dr. Kevin Torres with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. "Just take advantage of it and please, everybody, try and get vaccinated. It's the only way we can kind of turn this around."