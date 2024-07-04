Families enjoy Fourth of July fireworks at Meriden's Hubbard Park

Some families got a head start on the Fourth of July festivities, with many of them coming out for the fireworks show in Meriden.

“I love fireworks. I’ve been looking at fireworks since I was a kid,” Jonathan Harris of Meriden said.

Whether you are a kid or an adult, all eyes were glued to the sky to see these rocket’s red glare.

“Just the big bang. I just want to see what it’s all about,” Harris said.

The Fourth of July celebration in Meriden draws thousands to Hubbard Park. Many arrive early to secure a front row seat to see the fireworks.

“I see a lot of people here. It’s a great environment for the little kids,” Shil Patel of Southington said.

An environment where Patel’s family played some pickup cricket to pass time before the show in the sky.

“We just play whenever we get a chance and today was just a perfect day for it so we’re just playing a little bit with the family,” he said.

Others saw it as an opportunity to spend time with family that they don’t see often like these stepbrothers.

“Bringing back family and memories,” Geo, 11, from Milford said.

For everyone at the park, just coming together as a community is all that matters.

“It’s a moment to enjoy something in unity and everybody enjoying it together,” Harris said.