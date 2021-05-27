Family of Waterbury Hit & Run Victim Talk About Daughter's Recovery

Nancy and Raymond Sanangleo are looking for answers after their daughter, Danielle was the victim in a hit and run last Saturday.

"I felt like my heartbeat was in my feet," said Nancy.

"My heart just dropped, I knew something was wrong," Raymond added.

The Sanangelos tell NBC Connecticut that their daughter has had three major surgeries since the incident.

"It just doesn't quite seem real," Raymond said. "We ask that those in the community pray for her, pray for everybody, and pray that this stuff doesn't happen anymore."

On Thursday, Stacy Edwards, the suspect wanted in connection with the hit and run turned herself into police.

"When it does come down to it, we want to make sure the proper charges are brought out there because the victim was targeted with that vehicle," said Sgt. Robert Davis, public information officer for Waterbury's Police Department. "Any incident that happens like that with an individual hitting a person with a motor vehicle, you know that the charges are going to be elevated."

In the meantime, Danielle's parents are focused on their daughter's recovery.

"We want her to stay strong because she's a really strong woman," said Nancy.

Fundraising efforts for Danielle are being completed by friends and coworkers.