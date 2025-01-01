Farm in Suffield collects Christmas trees to feed their alpacas

If you're someone who takes their Christmas tree down as soon as the holidays are over, you can bring them to Roaring Acres Alpacas in Suffield.

Why? Because it's food or the alpacas.

"It's a great way to support your local farm and also get rid of your Christmas trees in a sustainable way," said Alison Minch, owner of Roaring Acres Alpacas.

From Christmas tree to Christmas 'tree-t', her alpacas will take your festive firs right off your hands. They'll eat all the needles and just leave the branches.

Minch, who has had her alpaca farm for more than a decade, says your real Christmas trees are actually quite healthy for them, especially during the colder months.

"Obviously it's winter, so the perennial grass will die back, which leaves us just with a second cut hay and their grain. But this gives them an opportunity for a little enrichment."

That's not all.

"And then we'll compost the tree, put it down when it gets dry and put it on our blueberry bushes," said Minch.

It's a one-'chop' stop for your tree after the holidays. The farm has around 50 to 75 trees and they expect to get more next week.

Last year, Minch said, they collected between 300 to 400.

"We're happy with anything. We just ask that you double check your tree that there are no ornaments left on it or tinsel or garlands. No flame retardants or fake snow that you spray on it, it just has to be in its natural state," said Minch.

Alison says you can drop off your tree anytime. Her farm is located on 685 Hale St. in Suffield.

They're also open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you need any help, just give them a call.