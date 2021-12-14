Fight Broke Out During Glastonbury Board of Education Meeting

A man punched a Board of Education member during a special meeting held Tuesday night.

The special meeting was meant to discuss the Glastonbury High School mascot. Last year, it was changed to the Guardians from the Tomahawks. But some people want to change it back.

Things got heated and a fight broke out between a person in the audience and a Board of Education member.

The school district changed its mascot because of its negative impact on Native Americans. But people in town signed a petition calling for the name to be restored, leading to Monday night's meeting.

Those on both sides of the issue have strong opinions.

Glastonbury Police confirmed that a disturbance took place during the meeting. Officials say they're investigating.

The meeting was called to adjourn right after the fight broke out.

No arrests have been made and it's unclear what specifically caused the fight.