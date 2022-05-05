Firefighters Battle Blaze at Multi-Family Home in Groton

Fire crews are actively working to put out a blaze at a multi-family home in Groton.

The blaze caused smoky conditions in the area of Thames Street. Heavy smoke appears to be coming from the second floor.

Firefighters are actively working to put out the two-alarm blaze.

NBC Connecticut

Not too far away, a firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a fire at the historic Lighthouse Inn.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.