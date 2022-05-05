Groton

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Multi-Family Home in Groton

NBC Connecticut

Fire crews are actively working to put out a blaze at a multi-family home in Groton.

The blaze caused smoky conditions in the area of Thames Street. Heavy smoke appears to be coming from the second floor.

Firefighters are actively working to put out the two-alarm blaze.

NBC Connecticut
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Not too far away, a firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a fire at the historic Lighthouse Inn.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Grotongroton fire departmenttwo-alarm fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us