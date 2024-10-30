Five firefighters injured while fighting East Lyme brush fire

Five firefighters have been injured while battling a large brush fire that started at the Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve in East Lyme on Monday.

Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of fire in the woods and they found heavy smoke.

Crews from the East Lyme Fire Service, including volunteers from Niantic and Flanders, responded and crews from several more towns were called to help put out the fire and protect homes.

Five firefighters have sustained injuries since the fire started, according to East Lyme Fire Service.

One firefighter needed to be transported to the hospital for evaluation and was released.

Officials from the East Lyme Fire Service said on Tuesday that they were in the mop-up and patrol phase, addressing hots spots and other areas of concern, and would continue to monitor and patrol on Wednesday.

They are asking people to restrict their access to the preserve until the next sufficient rainfall.