Hartford to Start Distributing COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits Today

The city of Hartford will distribute around 8,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits at seven locations across the city Thursday.

These tests were purchased by the city and originally slated for city employees and priority service providers like homeless shelters, early learning centers, and senior centers, among others. Because the city is expected to soon receive tests from the state distribution plan, it can begin with the tests already in its possession.

Hartford is slated to receive an additional 15,000 test kits from the state. There was a delay in the shipment of those tests to Connecticut, and it is not clear exactly when they will arrive.

Residents will be eligible to receive one kit per adult and must show proof of residence, such as a state or municipal ID, or a piece of mail less than 60 days old with any other ID with name and picture. Each kit contains two tests.

The mayor is asking that residents only seek a test if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are in contact with someone particularly vulnerable to the virus.

"We also ask residents to keep in mind that, for those who can afford to buy tests, at-home tests may be available at local pharmacies, and we encourage you to try to purchase tests so that we can save these free tests for those who need help most. Finally, while masks and tests are important tools, please remember that the most important thing you can do to stay protected is to get vaccinated and get boosted," Mayor Luke Bronin said.

HARTFORD COVID-19 AT-HOME TEST KIT DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch (500 Main St, Hartford): 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch (30 Campfield Ave, Hartford): 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch (1250 Albany Ave, Hartford): 10 am. to 5:30 p.m.

CVS Arroyo Center testing clinic (30 Pope Park Dr, Hartford): 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

Albany and Woodland testing clinic (1161 Albany Ave, Hartford): 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

Parker Memorial Center (2621 Main Street, Hartford): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metzner Center (680 Franklin Ave, Hartford): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

