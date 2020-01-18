In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 18

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Family Found Dead

A Colchester man admitted to killing his wife, three children, and the family dog, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in Florida. Authorities took Anthony Todt into custody after the bodies were found in a house in Celebration, Florida on Monday. Todt, who had physical therapy businesses in Colchester, was under investigation by Connecticut and federal authorities. Police did not say what led to the killings. See more on what authorities uncovered here.

Case Closed

Thirty-two years after an abandoned infant was found dead in a Meriden parking lot, police announced they tracked down the baby's mother through DNA. The baby boy, nicknamed David Paul by police, was found on January 2, 1988. Police went to the mother's house on the 32nd anniversary of the infant's death. Officers said the woman admitted to being the baby's mother and told police that she'd been waiting 32 years for them to knock on her door. To see who she is and why police said she won't face any charges, click here.

Police Shooting

State police shot and killed a man after a chase that began in Norwalk and ended just off I-95 in West Haven on Wednesday evening. Three state troopers were involved. Only one fired his weapon. A knife was found in the suspect's car. See what state police are saying about the incident here.

Cora Out

The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora parted ways on Tuesday after he was implicated in a sign-stealing scheme for which Major League Baseball has been mulling disciplinary action. Cora was the bench coach for the Houston Astros during the team's 2017 World championship run which has come under intense scrutiny after revelations that the team used electronics to steal signs from opposing catchers. The Red Sox have also been accused of stealing signs during their 2018 championship season, Cora's first year as Boston's manager. For more on what the Red Sox had to say, click here.

Purloined Puppies

Three puppies were in a car stolen during a carjacking in New Haven are back safe and sound. Loyal Companions Animal Rescue said one of their fosters was transporting three puppies around 9:30 a.m. last Friday when he pulled over to clean up puppy poop. He was mugged and his car was stolen with the puppies inside. By Wednesday, all three puppies had been found and returned to the animal rescue. See more on the puppies here.