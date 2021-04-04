‘It's Great to be Able to Help People': Vernon Restaurant Hands Out Easter Baskets

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, excited kids got to line up with family members as free Easter baskets were handed out at Craig’s Kitchen in Vernon.

“With everything going in the world this is a wonderful thing,” said Laura Ricci of Vernon.

Ricci brought her granddaughter to pick up one of more than 200 festively decorated baskets. That’s double the number of baskets from last year, according to restaurant owner Craig Wright.

“Basically everything is donated from the community. I put the word out about a month in advance and whoever can and wants to donate they come, they drop off baskets, they drop off candy or like Easter-related items,” said Wright.

We’re told the donated items came from people all across the state.

Wright said holidays can be tough for some and the pandemic has certainly not made it any easier. That’s made giving back even more meaningful.

“I really enjoy it because I like the looks on the kids’ faces and I really love helping single mothers because my mother was a single mother and I know how it is growing up in a house with a single mother,” said Wright.

Wright has hosted this event three times now and has made lending a hand an important part of his spot for soul food.

The restaurant also holds an annual community Thanksgiving dinner. It’s open especially to those in need, just like the Easter basket giveaway.

“It’s great to be able to help people,” said Wright.