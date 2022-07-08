Limb Loss Camp Returns After COVID-19 Pandemic Hiatus

Twenty kids from across the country gathered at Quinnipiac University this weekend for Camp No Limits, a camp designed specifically for people with limb loss or differences.

Jack Wallace, who now serves as a mentor for other campers, started coming 14 years ago, after he lost his right leg at the age of 10.

“You’re kind of thrust into this world, the world of prosthetics, and being an amputee, you don’t really know a lot. As well as, you’re the only one of your peers that has a similar situation. So it just gives young kids and new amputees a great sense of community and can teach you a lot,” said Wallace.

Wallace mentors other campers, including Hunter Robertshaw.

“I’ve been here I think three times already and it’s really fun, I really enjoy it,” Robertshaw, a camper from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said.

Hunter said one of his favorite things to do is sled hockey. That’s also what Lauren Kline, a physical therapist volunteer, was looking forward to this weekend.

“My favorite part of camp is to see all the campers try new things, be fearless trying those new things and kind of show the world they can do anything an able-bodied person can do,” said Kline.

The campers will also have an opportunity to try wheelchair basketball, as well as running and biking clinics.

“I think I’m mostly looking forward to learning from the campers and mentors themselves. They’ve been living with limb loss and limb difference and they have that day-to-day experience and we can learn so much about the way that they do things, from an occupational therapy lens,” said MaryNell Disman, an occupational therapy grad student at Quinnipiac.

Those involved said this camp is such a special bonding experience, and although the camp went on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have chosen to come back whenever they get the chance.

“It’s just an experience that is like no other, just watching them connect,” said Valerie Enge, a physical therapist volunteer.

“It brings you together with your peers and people who have similar shared experiences and you can definitely make life-long friends, which I have,” said Wallace.