Man Accused of Attempting to Steal Meat, Seafood From Hamden Store

Hamden police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of attempting to steal hundreds of dollars worth of meat and seafood from a grocery store last month.

Officers were called to Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue on November 11 after getting a report of shoplifting.

Investigators said a man attempted to leave the store with $519 worth of stolen meat and seafood.

A loss prevention officer intervened and was able to recover the stolen food, authorities added.

The person who attempted to steal the food then fled on foot towards Dixwell Avenue, according to police.

The man is described by officers as having his hair pulled back while wearing a gray jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer John Glass at (203) 230-4030.