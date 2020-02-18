Man Accused of Murdering Mother of Missing Ansonia Girl Due in Court

The man charged with murdering the mother of a one-year-old missing from Ansonia is due in court on Tuesday.

Jose Morales is charged with the murder of Christine Holloway.

Holloway is the mother of one-year-old Vanessa Morales, who has been missing since December.

Police Find Woman Dead in Ansonia House

Officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue on December 2, 2019, after 43-year-old Christine Holloway failed to show up for work. Her family reported that she had not heard from her. When police arrived to the home, they said they found Holloway dead.

Mom's Death Ruled a Homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of Holloway’s death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Father of Missing Ansonia Baby Arrested, Charged With Mom's Murder

Vanessa's father, Jose Morales, was charged with the murder of Christine Holloway earlier this month.

Ansonia police charged him with murder and tampering with evidence on February 7, 2020 . He is being held on a $5 million bond.

Morales has been in police custody since Dec. 3, 2019, on an unrelated criminal possession of a firearm charge out of New Haven.

Authorities said he is Vanessa’s father and was dating Christine.

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Ansonia Baby

Vanessa was reported missing on December 2, 2019, after she was not found in the home where her mother was found dead. Police initially issued a Silver Alert for her. They later issued an Amber Alert, which remains active.

Vanessa has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was available on what she might be wearing.

Reward Offered for Information on Vanessa's Disapperance

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads them to find Vanessa Morales. The reward will be given to anyone that returns Vanessa unharmed or has specific information about where she is that leads to her recovery.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Vanessa Morales is asked to call FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.

