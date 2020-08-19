meriden

Man Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle, Shot in Meriden

meriden police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle and shot in Meriden on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Crown Street and Olive Street around 7:40 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Sammy Richard Ortiz, of Meriden, lying in the roadway on Olive Street. According to police, Ortiz had been shot several times and appeared to be suffering from other injuries.

Witnesses said Ortiz had been shot and was also hit by a vehicle, police said.

Investigators said Ortiz's injuries appeared to be life-threatening and he was in need of immediate medical attention. He was treated on scene and was transported to Mid State Medical Center, where authorities said he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation has revealed a dark-colored sedan approached Ortiz and hit him from behind. Gunfire was heard and witnesses said the vehicle fled the area east on Olive Street. There appeared to be two men in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Ortiz's death has been classified as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are seeking any video surveillance that may have been recorded by home security systems. Any witnesses are asked to contact Meriden Police Department or the Major Crime Tip Line.

