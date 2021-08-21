Mandatory Evacuations in Place in Areas Across Connecticut in Preparation of Henri

Residents of several shoreline cities and towns are being told they have to evacuate their homes because of a hurricane warning that's been issued ahead of the arrival of Henri.

Henri has intensified to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues its path towards Connecticut.

A hurricane warning is in effect for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties.

Branford

Residents in evacuation zones 1 and 2 along the shore, in low-lying areas, and those prone to flooding will have to evacuate their homes no later than 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said that if you live outside the designated zones but your home is prone to flooding, you should make preparation to evacuate.

"Any residents who do not leave the evacuation zone by 7 a.m. Sunday are putting their lives at risk, public safety crews may not be able to respond to help once winds exceed 50 mph," the Town of Branford Emergency Operations Center said.

Branford Police Department

A shelter will be open at Branford High School on East Main Street for evacuees starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The shelter has accommodations for pets if absolutely necessary. For more information, click here.

East Haven

Dozens of streets are in a mandatory evacuation zone in East Haven. City officials say residents in the below areas must be evacuated from their homes by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Atwater Street

Atwater Street Extension

Beach Ave

Beachside Avenue

Brazos Road

Bradford Avenue

Cambridge Court

Canna Drive

Caroline Road

Catherine Street

Center Avenue

Coe Avenue between Cosey Beach Avenue and Wilkenda Avenue

Cold Spring Street

Cosey Beach Avenue

Cosey Beach Avenue Extension

Cosey Beach Road

Dewey Avenue

Ellis Road

Farview Road

First Avenue

George Street between Bradford Avenue and Wilkenda Avenue

Hampton Road

Henry Street between Bradford Avenue and Wilkenda Avenue

Hobson Street

Fairview Road

Jamaica Court

Maturo Drive

Meadow Place east of North Atwater Street

Minor Road

Montouk Street

Morgan Avenue

Morgan Terrace

Morris Avenue

North Atwater Street

Old Town Highway

Palmetto Trail

Pequot Street

Phillip Street

Roses Farm Road

Second Avenue

Seaview Avenue

Shell Beach Road

Sibley Lane

Silver Sands Road between South Shore Drive and South End Road

Smith Street

South End Road

South Shore Drive

South Street

Stanton Road

Stoddard Road

Supa Drive

Stevens Street between Bradford Avenue and Wilkenda Avenue

Wilkenda Avenue

Anyone who chooses not to evacuate from the above areas will not be accessible by emergency crews until the storm subsides.

Groton

Shore Avenue

South Prospect Street

Beach Pond Road

Pine Island Road

Jupiter Pond Road

On Friday, the city of Groton recommended that residents who live on the above streets evacuate during the storm. Now, evacuation is mandatory.

The city says that emergency personnel may not be able to reach residents in these areas who choose to stay home during the storm because of potential flooding.

Guilford

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for residents living in coastal and/or low-lying areas. Other areas prone to flooding due to storm surges should also evacuate immediately.

The mandatory evacuation is in effect because the town can't assure that emergency personnel will be able to reach you should you require assistance, officials said.

Anyone in need of a place to stay is welcome at 32 Church St., which is accepting residents until midnight. The shelter will also accept residents beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own toiletries, bedding, sleeping attire, and non-perishable food. Cots will be available. Pets who are brought to the shelter must be in a pet carrier.

"I encourage all residents living in impacted areas to take this evacuation order seriously, for their own safety and the safety of our first responders," First Selectman Matt Hoey said.

Madison

The Town of Madison has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south of the Boston Post Road ahead of Hurricane Henri making landfall.

Messages were sent to all affected residents on Saturday.

Everyone in the evacuation zone must be out of the area by 9 p.m. Saturday night, according to Madison town officials.

The order was given due to concerns over significant storm surge and coastal flooding expected from Henri.

"Any residents who do not leave the evacuation zone by 9 p.m. tonight are putting their lives at risk and public safety crews will not be able to respond to you once winds exceed 50 MPH," a message on the Madison town website said.

Town leaders are asking anyone who lives outside the evacuation zone, but has experienced flooding during prior storms, to be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

Madison is opening an emergency shelter at the Town Campus Gym at 8 Campus Drive at 5 p.m. Saturday. The shelter can accommodate pets if necessary.