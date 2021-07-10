New Haven Closes Beach, State Officials Advise Against Swimming Due to Sewage Discharges After Tropical Storm Elsa

New Haven's beach is closed until further notice after the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (D.E.E.P) and state Department of Public Health (DHP) advised the public not to swim in or have recreational contact with water in some areas because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to officials, sewage discharges from the tropical storm may have caused some contamination.

Early Saturday morning, New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond ordered New Haven’s beach closed.

“This move is one of an abundance of caution,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “The city tests water at our beach twice per week to ensure contaminant levels don’t exceed safety guidelines – as soon as we’re able to confirm the water is safe we will re-open the beach. Further, I’ve ordered that my team up our testing from twice per week to three times per week.”

New Haven city officials said they will collect water samples on Monday morning and will re-open Lighthouse Beach to the public as soon as they’re confirmed safe.

Mayor Elicker went on to say, Lighthouse Point Park and the splash pad will remain open to the public while the beach is closed.

The joint notice from DEEP and DPH advised the public to avoid any recreational contact for the next 48 hours in the Quinnipiac River, in urbanized areas, and anywhere close to Bridgeport, Hartford, Wallingford, Norwalk, Norwich and the greater New Haven area.

Neighbors in Meriden were pumping out basements Friday night after quick rising waters flooded the downtown area.

The agency said they do routinely test the water in those areas.