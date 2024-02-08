New Haven Police make arrests in two fatal hit-and-run crashes

New Haven police announced two arrests Thursday in connection with two separate hit-and-run crashes that took the lives of two New Haven residents.

On Jan. 9, police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Cooper in the hit-and-run death of Manuel Nunez-Sepa. Nunez-Sepa was struck on Farren Ave at 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2021.

Lennell Bethea was arrested January 29 and charged in the hit-and-run death of Hillhouse High School senior Bryan Ramirez-Gutierrez. The crash happened on Feb. 1, 2023 at 3 a.m. on Sherman Parkway.

His family shared photos from what would have been his graduation day at a news conference Thursday announcing the arrest in connection with his death. They say he was planning to join the Airforce after he finished high school.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mayor Justin Elicker stressed the city’s focus on finding drivers who commit hit-and-runs.

“This is a young boy that was part of our community. His family is still part of our community. And he was torn away from us because someone was careless. And left the scene,” Elicker said.

He said the city added more officers to the motor unit and the number of traffic tickets issued has increased. He says they’re working on red light and speed camera proposals for the Board of Alders to consider.

There’s also a $2.8 million dollar project planned to improve safety and slow down traffic on Sherman Parkway, one of the city’s major roadways.

“Driving has consequences,” Elicker said. “Over and over and over in New Haven and in Connecticut, we see people driving fast, dangerously, using their phones. And people don’t understand at that moment, that what you’re deciding to do could take a life.”

Pedestrian deaths in New Haven have gone from 21 in 2020 to 11 in 2023.