Norwalk police officer charged in connection to fatal April 2023 crash on I-84 in Southington

A Norwalk police officer has been arrested in connection with an April 2023 fatal accident on I-84 East in Southington.

Sgt. Shannon Sherry turned himself into state police on Thursday, according to Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh.

Sherry was driving on I-84 East on April 19 when his Tesla veered into another lane and hit a pickup truck.

The pickup truck then veered across several lanes and into the median before rolling over and hitting a guardrail.

The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Elijah Vallier, of New Britain, was killed in the crash.

Sherry was off-duty at the time of the crash.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Elijah Vallier, and everyone affected by this tragic incident, Chief Walsh said in a statement Thursday.

Sherry is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle and failure to maintain proper lane.

Sgt. Sherry has been placed on administrative leave.

Now that the state police investigation has been completed, Chief Walsh said the Norwalk Police Department Internal Affairs Unit will begin an internal investigation into the incident.