Pedestrian struck by train on Meriden/Berlin town line

Emergency crews are responding to a collision involving a pedestrian and a train on the Meriden/Berlin town line on Monday morning.

Police said first responders are heading to Empire Avenue in Meriden.

Amtrak posted on Twitter that train 490 is currently stopped north of Meriden due to a trespasser incident.

Authorities have not released any other details about the incident.

