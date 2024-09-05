Plans to rebuild clubhouse at Wampanoag Country Club move forward

A new beginning months after a devastating fire in West Hartford. Plans were submitted to the town to rebuild the clubhouse at the Wampanoag Country Club.

This comes about five months after multiple fires destroyed it.

“This has always been a great place and the membership is very strong,” Timothy McGeary, a member of the Wampanoag Country Club, said.

Timothy McGeary enjoys taking his swings at the country club. A member for more than 30 years, it means a lot of practice on the course.

“I don’t think there’s a better golf course in this area,” he said.

But to play on the course, McGeary and other members have had to make adjustments. Back in April, two fires in a 24-hour span destroyed the clubhouse, just as the country club was celebrating its 100th anniversary.

“There was just a lot of history in the clubhouse, and it was a great spot and we had the patio here,” he said.

West Hartford firefighters said the fire wasn’t intentionally set, but the cause still remains unknown months later.

“You have no locker, nowhere to put your clubs, you’re changing your shoes in the car,” McGeary said.

Temporary buildings are in place for the time being, but the country club is already looking at rebuilding the clubhouse. It submitted plans to the West Hartford Planning and Zoning Commission for a public hearing during a meeting Wednesday.

Documents show the more than 32,000-foot clubhouse being two stories with a porte-cochere and outdoor terraces. The commission voted unanimously to move the plan forward to a public hearing.

“It looks fantastic and I’m pretty excited about it,” McGeary said.

He said he can’t wait to see the new clubhouse built and hopes to create new memories in there with his children and grandchildren.

“Hopefully they’ll be over here. Hopefully I have a few years left to come watch them play,” McGeary said.

The public hearing for this has been set for Oct. 7. Construction could take around 10 months whenever it starts.