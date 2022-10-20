Preparations Underway for Funeral Service for Fallen Bristol Police Officers

Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Friday's funeral service for the two Bristol Police officers killed in the line of duty.

Family, friends and law enforcement from all around Connecticut and beyond will honor and remember Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

Connecticut State Police expect Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to fill to capacity with mourners, and that could mean 40,000 people or more traveling there.

“Every time we wake up, we know this could happen to any one of us,” said Vermont State Police Trooper Sean Hauter.

Hauter is among those who traveled to Connecticut to honor two fallen Bristol police officers.

“It’s just so important to let the families know that they have a huge support system and we’re all part of the same family and their loved one is not going to be forgotten,” Hauter said.

Hauter tells us about five troopers from Vermont made this important trip. Many are part of their honor guard and spent part of Thursday practicing for the service.

“We get together with all the states in New England and we combine to make one Color Guard just to show that the New England states are all part of the same team,” Hauter said.

That team and potentially up to 20,000 members of law enforcement showing up will be taken care of.

Donations of food and drinks from Bozzuto’s, Adams Hometown Markets and The Hometown Foundation will be served to them by volunteers from several area companies and organizations.

“We’re doing this to try and do what we can to make [Friday] a little bit easier for people, to give back to the law enforcement officers who go out there everyday and do so much for us. Any little bit we can do to help them we’re trying our best to do,” said Jenn McCulloch of The Hometown Foundation.

State police say while some of their troopers will be able to attend, others will have to work, including to help with traffic for the processions.

It comes amid an overwhelming amount of support from people across the state.

“Law enforcement has felt they are not supported. To see the communities come out and support us and grieve with us, it is very insightful for us. It lets us know we are doing our job,” said State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema.

We're told once the stadium is filled, no one else will be allowed to enter. For more information about the funeral service, click here.