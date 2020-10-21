PURA Holds Public Hearings on Tropical Storm Isaias Response

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) wants to hear from the public this week, as it continues the investigation into electric companies’ preparations and responses to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The public hearings will be held over a 3-day period with today's meeting set to start at 11a.m.

Hundreds of thousands in the state lost power as a result of storm Isaias. Many also dealt with damages to their communities.

On Monday night, more than 35,000 Eversource customers across Connecticut are still without power, and frustrations are mounting.

Back in September, PURA got a chance to hear from Eversource customers on after customers reported a significant rise in their utility bills.

Eversource’s response to Tropical Storm Isaias, as well as rate hikes back in July, will be part of the focus of a legislative forum on Thursday.

During the previous hearing, many customers expressed their frustration saying they had to decide between keeping the electricity on or buying groceries.

“My utilities in the month of August outbeat my rent and I’m just furious that the people that are suffering besides having the virus going around are the seniors,” said Beth Schwartz, an Eversource customer.

Thursday and Friday's hearings will start at 9 a.m.

Members of the public are being encouraged to participate in the hearings by sending comments to PURA.ExecutiveSecretary@ct.gov.