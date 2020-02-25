Schools Assess Travel Plans, Study Abroad Programs Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Fairfield University is canceling its study abroad program in Italy and requiring currently enrolled students to return amid the spread of coronavirus to the European country.

University officials said they currently have 142 students enrolled in the program, which is a partnership with Florence University of Art in Florence.

Towns in northern Italy have been quarantined after at least 229 people have tested positive for the virus and seven deaths have been reported.

The majority of those known to be infected with COVID-19 hail from two main clusters — some 10 towns in Lombardy and another area in the neighboring region of Veneto. Italy has the highest number of cases outside Asia, underscoring the limits of Italy's prevention protocols, the most stringent in Europe.

The University of Connecticut previously canceled its spring semester’s study abroad program in Hong Kong amid virus concerns in China.

Local high schools are also assessing the dangers of the growing virus. Bristol Central students returning from a trip from Italy were encouraged to stay home from school while health officials determined the best course of action. Those on the trip were later told to stay home only if they were feeling ill or experiencing symptoms.

Southington’s superintendent confirmed Tuesday that they have several student trips scheduled for April that include European destinations, and they are monitoring the developments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Tuesday that the public should prepare for the effects of a possible pandemic outbreak in the U.S. of the coronavirus.

So far, more than 80,000 have been infected and 2,700 killed by the virus around the world.