Second Connecticut Raising Cane's location opens in Simsbury

On Tuesday, Raising Cane’s in Simsbury opened its door to eager customers at 546 Bushy Hill Road.

College student Shawn Coon was the first in line arriving at 2:55 a.m.

“I saw on TikTok this place gets pretty packed,” he said. “I was just trying to beat the line. I was trying to be number one.”

This is the second location opening in the state, which comes after the flagship opened in Enfield last February. The opening in Enfield saw heavy crowds and long lines.

Glenn McCrystal was at the opening in Enfield where he won free Cane’s for a year. On Tuesday. he returned with his family for the opening in Simsbury hoping to get lucky again.

“It expires in February,” said his son Cameron McCrystal. “We’re hoping to win one, or two maybe even three more today.”

The group traveled from Vernon and were number two, three and four in line. All three ended up winning the raffle to enjoy free Cane’s for a year.

“The energy and excitement from our community is just incredible,” said Raising Cane’s New England Regional Manager Nick Sandilands. “To see the excitement of folks as they walk through the door and they experience Cane’s for many times, the first time.”

Both Simsbury and Avon police said to expect the large crowds around lunchtime and the early evening hours during the first week of opening. Police have issued a traffic advisory for the area and expect Routes 44 and 167 to be the most impacted.