Special Election to Be Held in December After Resignation of State Rep. Michael DiMassa

A special election will be held in December to fill the vacancy left when State Rep. Michael DiMassa resigned amid scrutiny into West Haven’s spending of federal pandemic relief money.

Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a special election for Tuesday, Dec. 14 to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 116th Assembly District of the state House of Representatives.

DiMassa, 30, of West Haven, is accused of defrauding the City of West Haven of more than $600,000, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Federal officials said DiMassa and another individual formed Compass Investment Group, LLC in January. A month later, the company billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed, federal officials said.

Between February and September, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70, according to federal officials.

DiMassa is accused of making several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group bank account, some of which were made shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash “buy-in” of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino, according to the office of the U.S Attorney's Office in Connecticut.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General for Investigations are investigating.

DiMassa was also an aide to the West Haven City Council and submitted an official resignation to the City of West Haven as well.

The 116th Assembly District consists of portions of New Haven and West Haven.

DiMassa is due back in court on Dec. 10.