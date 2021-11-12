State Police Say They Tentatively ID'd 2 People After Viral Video of Theft in Oxford

State police said they have tentatively identified two of four people suspected of stealing more than $1,600 worth of items during a theft from an Oxford supermarket that was seen in a video that has gone viral.

Video that surfaced showed people loading tons of items suspected of being stolen from Market 32 into waiting cars on Nov. 9 and then speeding off.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State police said that on Thursday they tentatively identified two of the four people involved.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing the names.

Police said they found the tan minivan seen in the video in New Haven and it has been towed back to Troop A in Southbury and will be processed pending the approval of a search warrant.

Police said the public has been instrumental in calling in hundreds of tips.

“We would like to assure the public that this matter is being investigated to the fullest extent possible and arrests warrants will be forthcoming in the near future,” a news release from police says. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office at (203) 888-4353 and reference case number 2100460035.

While the theft was happening, no one called 911, police said, but someone called the routine line about 10 minutes after the suspects left.

“We saw in this case that the 911 call could have been crucial. Those are crucial minutes that were lost. That routine call proved to be detrimental for us stopping them in the act or at least attempting to intervene,” said Sgt. John Acampora of the Connecticut State Police.

Once authorities at the nearby Oxford Resident Troopers Office were alerted they raced over.

State Police previously said they expect arrests soon and think at least some of the people might be connected to similar crimes in the state and beyond.