Surfaces remain slippery this morning, hundreds of schools have delays

Hundreds of schools have a delay on Wednesday as surfaces and roads remain slippery.

As you head out the door, make sure you are aware of icy surfaces like streets, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots.

Untreated surfaces such as on-ramps, off-ramps and bridges may be especially slippery.

There are currently hundreds of crews working to treat the roads.

Surfaces and roads remain slippery on Wednesday and people are urged to give themselves extra time to get to work and school.

The state Dept. of Transportation says they've had more than 600 trucks working throughout the night and into the morning. Drivers are urged to use caution.

“What we’re hearing from our plow drivers is that people are driving way too fast. They continue to pass our plow drivers, they are driving way too fast on the roadways and that’s leading to a lot of single car crashes, these spinouts or rollovers even, which is just really unsafe for everybody out there,” said CT DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan.

The DOT is urging people to get out of the house earlier this morning. People are urged to give themselves extra time to get to work.

During the day, the sun combined with the treatments should help melt the ice.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20s on Wednesday with "feels-like" temperatures in the teens. Lows will be in the teens at night.

The snow and ice mix also caused dozens crashes on Tuesday night.

In Stonington, a tractor-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas rolled over on an I-95 off-ramp. A minor injury was reported.

Another tractor-trailer truck crashed and was dangling off the side of I-91 South in North Haven.

Two state police troopers were involved in crashes and so were three state Dept. of Transportation vehicles.

With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated roads will remain slippery overnight and into the day Wednesday.

As the week goes on, the cold weather will continue.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few flurries are possible.

On Friday, highs will be in the upper 20s and light snow is possible. At this point, it looks like it would be 1" or less.

