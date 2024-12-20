Police charge man with murder of woman shot on Meriden green in July

Meriden police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 28-year-old woman on the town green in July.

Trevor Smith, 42, was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Beth Ndwiga, according to Meriden police

They said they arrested him on Friday with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the West Haven Police Department K9 unit.

Police officers found Ndwiga suffering from several gunshot wounds when they responded to several 911 calls just after 10 p.m. on July 22.

The callers reported gunshots and said a woman was on the ground at the green.

Ndwiga later died from her injuries, according to police.

Smith has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

He is being held on a $3 million bond and is due in court on Friday.

Meriden police said he also has a warrant out of the City of New Haven which will be served at a later date.

Police previously arrested a woman and charged her with assault in the second degree and conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree.

Police said they believe that woman was with a man who pulled a gun after the two women got into a confrontation and the man Ndwiga was with tried to intervene.

During the altercation, police believe, the other woman was stabbed and then Ndwiga was shot.