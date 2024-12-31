These were the biggest stories of 2024 in CT

As 2024 comes to an end, we look back at what happened over the year and the stories that received the most attention from you.

January - New London church collapse

Engaging Heaven Church on Union Street in New London collapsed on Jan. 25.

One person was inside when the steeple came down but was able to get out safely.

The roof of a church on Union Street in New London has collapsed and the governor said that state emergency personnel are responding to help with the response efforts.

The building had to be demolished and the church moved into a new home up the road. The first service at the new site was in October.

Next month will mark one year since a church collapsed in New London. There are plans to bring new life to the site that now sites empty.

March - Sentencing of Michelle Troconis

Michelle Troconis’ trial came to a close in March and the jury found her guilty to charges connected with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan who has been missing since May 2019.

Troconis is serving a 14-and-a-half-year sentence and faces another trial in 2025 on contempt of court charges.

April - UConn men's basketball team wins tournament

In April, the UConn men's basketball team won their second NCAA title in a row.

UConn defeated Purdue to win a sixth national championship.

THE UCONN HUSKIES ARE YOUR 2024 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆



April - Solar Eclipse

People marveled at the solar eclipse in April.

May - Fiery crash closes I-95 in Norwalk

A fiery crash in May closed both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk and the bridge needed to be taken down.

State police said a driver hit a fuel truck, which burst into flames under the Fairfield Avenue overpass, damaging the bridge.

May – Tragic death of State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier

State police suffered loss in May when State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, a nine-year veteran of the department, was struck on Interstate 84 and died.

State police said Pelletier was outside of his cruiser for a traffic stop on I-84 East near exit 31 in Southington when a driver in a passing vehicle struck him and fled.

Pelletier died at the scene. State police took a suspect into custody.

The community came together in a huge show of support for Pelletier in the days and weeks following his death and hundreds of troopers and police officers from around the state and country came together to honor the 34-year-old who left behind a wife and two young sons.

August - Old Farmer's Almanac 2024-2025 winter forecast prediction

The Old Farmer's Almanac released its prediction for this winter in the Northeast and the Atlantic Corridor and that captured your attention in August to see what it said about the winter ahead.

August - Flooding

Parts of the state suffered devastating flooding that knocked out roads and bridges.

Those floods took a tragic turn when three people died.

October - Massive brush fire in Berlin

Crews battled the massive Hawthorne Brush Fire In Berlin in October and the fire turned tragic when a volunteer firefighter died in a crash while responding to the fire.

Robert Sharkevich Sr., who was known as Sharkey, was riding in a utility task vehicle when it rolled over on a trail.

The community came together to support his family.

As people shared their memories, one word that was repeated over and over again was hero.

October - Northern Lights

We received hundreds of stunning photos from you of the Northern Lights.

