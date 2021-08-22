Thousands Without Power, Cleanup Underway After Tropical Storm Henri Moves Through

Thousands are without power after Tropical Storm Henri blew through Connecticut Sunday.

The storm made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island and moved northwest into Connecticut. The center of Henri passed through the Hartford area, bringing heavy bands of rain to parts of the state.

Most of the state was spared from the worst of Henri, though the storm did bring down trees and powerlines throughout the day.

At the height of the storm, Eversource reported more than 30,000 customers without power. The number was much lower than the utility planned for ahead of Henri's arrival. Eversource had predicted half of its customers could lose power and that restoration could take as long as 21 days. The company backed off that prediction Sunday as the storm tracked far enough east to keep the majority of the state out of the area with the highest winds.

Eastern Connecticut saw most of the power outages Sunday. About 95% of Canterbury was without power, 64% of Lisbon residents were in the dark, and Voluntown was at 59% without electricity.

United Illuminating was reporting few if any outages. Most of UI's coverage area is in south-central and southwestern parts of Connecticut, which did not see the higher winds that eastern Connecticut experienced.

Governor Ned Lamont addressed the state after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall on sunday.

Henri did cause some flooding in areas that were in the heavy rain bands. At one point, I-91 North in Wethersfield was shut down after flooding caused several accidents. The highway reopened around 4 p.m.

Conditions had improved by late afternoon and the National Hurricane Center dropped all tropical storm warnings for Connecticut just prior to 5 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont lifted a ban on travel by empty tractor-trailers, tandem tractor-trailers, and motorcycles on I-95 as of 5 p.m.