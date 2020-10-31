Chef Chris Prosperi makes some Feel Good Chicken Soup to help you warm up this weekend.

Ingredients:

2 qt chicken broth

1 quart water

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon honey

2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dry

1 inch piece of ginger, cut in half

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped celery

4 cups assorted chopped root vegetables (potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, celery root, etc)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Bring chicken broth and water up to a simmer in a large soup pot. Add curry powder, honey, thyme and ginger. Let simmer gently while you chop your vegetables.

Add the vegetables as you chop. Gently simmer soup for up to 2 hours.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.