Chef Chris Prosperi makes some Feel Good Chicken Soup to help you warm up this weekend.
Ingredients:
- 2 qt chicken broth
- 1 quart water
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dry
- 1 inch piece of ginger, cut in half
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 4 cups assorted chopped root vegetables (potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, celery root, etc)
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions:
Bring chicken broth and water up to a simmer in a large soup pot. Add curry powder, honey, thyme and ginger. Let simmer gently while you chop your vegetables.
Add the vegetables as you chop. Gently simmer soup for up to 2 hours.
Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.