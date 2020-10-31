taste of today

Feel Good Chicken Soup

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chef Chris Prosperi makes some Feel Good Chicken Soup to help you warm up this weekend.

Ingredients:

  • 2 qt chicken broth
  • 1 quart water
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 sprigs of fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dry
  • 1 inch piece of ginger, cut in half
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 4 cups assorted chopped root vegetables (potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, celery root, etc)
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Taste Of Today

taste of today Oct 24

Spinach and Egg Salad

taste of today Oct 17

Apple Butter

Bring chicken broth and water up to a simmer in a large soup pot. Add curry powder, honey, thyme and ginger. Let simmer gently while you chop your vegetables.

Add the vegetables as you chop. Gently simmer soup for up to 2 hours.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipechef chris prosperifeel good chicken soup
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us