Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for no sauce pasta.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound of cooked pasta

2 teaspoons of olive oil

1/2 cup of diced onions

6 cloves of sliced garlic

1/4 cup of mixed, pitted and chopped olives

1/4 cup of sliced sun dried tomato

1/4 teaspoon of chili pepper flakes

1/4 cup of chopped parsley

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup of grated parmesan

Instructions:

Cook and drain the pasta. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.

Cook the diced onion and sliced garlic for approximately 1 minute while stirring or until slightly browned.

Toss in the chopped olives and sun dried tomatoes then cook for another minute while continuing to stir.

Add the chili pepper flakes, parsley and cooked pasta. Mix well.

Finish with the extra virgin olive oil and parmesan. Serve once the cheese is melted.

This recipe makes two portions.