Stir Fried Ham & Rice

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for stir fried ham and rice.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon of oil
  • 1 cup of onion, diced
  • 1 cup of celery, diced
  • 1 cup of ham, diced
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 cup of rice, cooked and cooled
  • 1/2 cup of soy sauce
  • 1 pint of grape tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1/4 cup of chopped scallions
  • 1 tablespoon of honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2-4 dashes of hot sauce

Instructions:

On high heat in a large pan, place the oil. Once hot, add the onions, celery, ham and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Then incorporate the cooked rice followed by the soy sauce, tomatoes, scallions, honey, pepper, salt and hot sauce.

Cook until all ingredients are hot and serve immediately.

This recipe makes about 6 to 8 servings.

