Summer pasta

This recipe makes four portions. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup onion, finely diced
- 3-4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 anchovy fillets, minced
- 1 zucchini and 1 summer squash, grated about 3 cups
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- 1 large tomato, grated discard skins
- ½ pound orecchiette pasta, cooked per box instructions, reserve 1 cup pasta water, set aside pasta
- 1 cup pasta water
- 2 tablespoons scallions, chopped
- 1 egg yolk, beaten
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a large pot on medium heat, then add onion.
- Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the onion is translucent, then add the garlic, anchovy and squash.
- Grate the tomato and add the pepper, salt and pepper flakes.
- Mix and cook for another 2 minutes, then add tomato.
- Once the squash is soft, mix in the pasta, reserved pasta water and scallions. Continue cooking.
- Combine the beaten egg with parmesan cheese, then add to the hot pasta. Fully incorporate.
- Simmer for 1 minute. Make sure the mixture is hot, then serve.