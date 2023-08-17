taste of today

Summer pasta

By Chef Chris Prosperi and Metro Bis

Metro Bis

This recipe makes four portions. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup onion, finely diced
  • 3-4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 anchovy fillets, minced
  • 1 zucchini and 1 summer squash, grated about 3 cups
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 1 large tomato, grated discard skins
  • ½ pound orecchiette pasta, cooked per box instructions, reserve 1 cup pasta water, set aside pasta
  • 1 cup pasta water
  • 2 tablespoons scallions, chopped
  • 1 egg yolk, beaten
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a large pot on medium heat, then add onion.
  • Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the onion is translucent, then add the garlic, anchovy and squash.
  • Grate the tomato and add the pepper, salt and pepper flakes.
  • Mix and cook for another 2 minutes, then add tomato.
  • Once the squash is soft, mix in the pasta, reserved pasta water and scallions. Continue cooking.
  • Combine the beaten egg with parmesan cheese, then add to the hot pasta. Fully incorporate.
  • Simmer for 1 minute. Make sure the mixture is hot, then serve.

