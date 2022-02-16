Tuna & Roasted Broccoli Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tuna and roasted broccoli salad.

Ingredients:

3 cups of broccoli, cut into 1" florets

1 tablespoon of oil

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

2 5-ounce cans of tuna, drained and chopped

1 cup of grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup of Italian dressing

Salt and pepper to taste

5 New England-style hot dog buns, toasted

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the broccoli florets, oil and kosher salt. Place on a baking sheet and roast for 10 to 12 minutes or until browned. Allow to cool.

Add the tuna to the mixing bowl along with the cooled broccoli and grape tomatoes. Incorporate the Italian dressing.

Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed. Divide the tuna salad into the toasted buns and serve.

This recipe makes 5 servings.