Heavy rain and strong winds may cause flooding, power outages on Tuesday evening

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts, and the potential for flooding and power outages on Tuesday evening.

Rain and wet snow will develop on Tuesday afternoon between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Before the rain, some snow is expected in the hill towns with a coating to two inches possible. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 40s statewide and any lingering snow will turn into rain.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The rain will pour Tuesday evening and into the night. The amount and intensity of rain is something our meteorologists are watching. Two to three inches of rain is possible.

The melting snow and pouring rain will create problems across the state. Eversource President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan said that with the ground being saturated from snow melting and anticipated heavy rain, trees could come down easily.

Eversource said 1,100 line and tree crews will be ready to respond to issues across the state. They'll be there to clear blocked roads, restore power to critical facilities, regular customers and more. A majority of crews will be stationed in the eastern part of the state.

United Illuminating will have 240 line and tree workers ready to restore power to customers along the shoreline.

Flooding is possible and likely in places including basements, streets and low-lying areas. It's also likely that there will be coastal and river flooding.

“With the melting snow from the weekend snowstorm and the heavy rains we’re expecting with this next storm, the ground will be heavily saturated, and that combined with the forecasted strong winds can bring down trees and limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages,” Sullivan said in a statement. “This storm has a similar profile to the one we had three weeks ago that caused significant tree damage and outages, but this time we also have roadside snow piles that complicate the work for our crews.”

A flood watch has been issued for the entire state. There's a coastal flood warning for east of Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning.

In addition to the heavy rain, wind gusts are expected to start out around 40 mph. As we head into the night and overnight hours, wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. Scattered power outages are expected, especially along the shoreline and in southeastern Connecticut.

The wind gusts are expected to stay for an extended period of time, and could last through midday Wednesday. As a result, Eversource has activated its emergency response plan.

The power company said Tuesday's storm appears to be similar to the storm that hit on Dec. 17 and 18, knocking out power to approximately 200,000 customers. Eversource said they anticipate Tuesday's storm to result in a multi-day power restoration.

During the storm, you're reminded to stay away from downed wires and assume all downed wires are energized. If you come across downed wires, the power company said you should call 911.

Before the storm, residents are reminded to charge all devices and to set aside flashlights, batteries, water and non-perishable foods in case of power outages.

The rain will taper off on Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.