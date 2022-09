It's a foggy start for some areas of inland Connecticut this morning. Visibility dropped down to 1/8 of a mile at Bradley Airport.

Bradley Airport covered in fog this morning. Patchy fog across interior CT to start this Tuesday #nbcct #ctwx pic.twitter.com/5NahftsV0j — Rachael (rah-shell) Jay ⚡ (@_RachaelTV) September 20, 2022

Once the fog dissipates, a mix of sun and clouds will drape the skies.

A few spotty showers will develop this afternoon. Not everyone sees rain and as it looks, whatever rain we see stays on the lighter end of the spectrum.

A quiet night returns to Connecticut ahead of a nice day on Wednesday.

Rain chances return on Thursday.

