Drenching rain moves into Conn. and flood watches are issued

A storm system is bringing heavy drenching rain to Connecticut.

There will be periods of very heavy rain throughout the day. The rain will continue for several hours and several inches of rain are possible.

A flood watch has been issued for Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties.

**Update** Rain, heavy, even tropical downpours likely throughout the day today into tonight. VERY HIGH Flash Flooding threat for western CT. "Turn around, don't drown" is a important message for everyone today. #NBCCY pic.twitter.com/HsdZhdVttV — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) September 29, 2023

We are expecting one to three inches of rain across the state, but there is a potential for six inches or more in western Connecticut.

The system is made up of energy and moisture left over from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Urban street flooding, basement flooding and small river flooding are possible throughout the day.

The storm will linger into Saturday but the amount of rain will diminish. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days.

