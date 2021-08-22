Henri Downgraded to Tropical Storm, Expected to Make Landfall Near CT/RI Border This Afternoon

Henri has been downgraded to a tropical storm and landfall is expected near the Connecticut and Rhode Island border today.

Henri was downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

#Henri has been downgraded to a tropical storm. This DOES NOT change the messaging. Big time rain and damaging wind will still impact Connecticut. Forecast details are on @NBCConnecticut now. pic.twitter.com/Qd1TxXeePy — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) August 22, 2021

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to make landfall on Block Island on Sunday morning.

The 5am update is very similar to the 2am news.....landfall expected this morning on Block Island, then very close to the RI/CT border in the midday hours. Pouring rain and damaging winds are the biggest threats to Connecticut. IMO, landfall is in Weekapaug, RI at 1:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/Msvo55tmvb — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) August 22, 2021

Then Henri will move very close to the Connecticut/Rhode Island border on Sunday afternoon.

No major changes with the 5am #Henri Advisory. The storm will make landfall this afternoon just to the east of New London county. This continues the threat for significant rain and flooding in CT and some big time wind, but not as widespread as a track west. pic.twitter.com/09z13byeEx — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) August 22, 2021

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds remain a big concern for all of Connecticut.

Meteorologist Kaitlyn McGrath discusses the threats and impacts associated with Hurricane Henri.

Parts of the state could see more than six inches of rain from Henri.

A hurricane warning is in effect for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties. A storm surge warning is in effect for parts of the shoreline and we could see a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Fairfield County and now extends inland to Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Meteorologist Kaitlyn McGrath breaks down how Hurricane Henri may impact your city or town.

You can time out Henri's hour by hour arrival here.

Ken Graham, the Director of the NOAA National Hurricane Center, discusses the difference between a tropical storm and a hurricane.

A flood watch has also been issued statewide through Monday morning.

Eversource has increased the number of possible power outages as the state braces for Tropical Storm Henri.

Officials said the energy company will declare an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Level 2 on Sunday a.m.

According to Eversource, between 50% and 69% of Eversource customers in the state could lose power and restoration efforts could last between eight and 21 days.

Eversource and United Illuminating are preparing for Tropical Storm Henri as it continues its path towards Connecticut

“As Henri moves closer, we’ve been re-positioning crews, equipment and other resources accordingly so that we’re ready for the significant, widespread damage we can expect to see from this storm,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom in a statement in part.

Currently, most of Connecticut is tracking to be on the east side of the storm, which can lead to stronger winds.

State of Emergency Declared

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a state of emergency Friday and activated the National Guard to help with search and rescue, clearing routes, power generation, and distributing supplies after the storm.

On Twitter, the governor said, "Right now, it’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning."

The forecast track puts central and eastern Connecticut on the side of the storm with the strongest winds. Heavy rain and widespread flooding are also likely.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the entire Connecticut shoreline.

The majority of Connecticut's public transportation including transit bus, train, and ferry services will be suspended starting Sunday because of Henri, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Peak wind gust forecast associated with Hurricane Henri. Biggest risk for downed trees and power lines will be in eastern Connecticut. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Td4Vb0eNpA — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 22, 2021

Officials emphasized that Connecticut is sensitive to rainfall, which will cause numerous flooding issues where roads will become impassable, streams and creeks will overflow their banks, and rivers can rise and crest early next week.

Coastal flooding is also expected. Because the ground is already saturated, trees could uproot easier than normal, DOT officials said. Scattered tree damage and power outages are likely.

“The safety of Connecticut residents is our top priority,” said DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “We urge all travelers to avoid standing water on roads and highways where vehicles may stall. And with soaked grounds, there may be numerous downed trees. The suspension of most of our public transit services is about CTDOT working with our partners in public transportation and ensuring the safety of all, whether on public transportation or on our highways.”

State Parks & Forest Areas Closed Sunday

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that all state parks and forest areas will be closed Sunday due to Hurricane Henri.

They're expected to reopen Monday pending any potential storm impact. Any closures will be communicated via Twitter.

Residents along several shoreline cities and towns are being told they have to evacuate their homes because of a hurricane warning that's been issued ahead of the arrival of Henri.

Henri remains a tropical storm Friday night but is expected to upgrade to a hurricane.

How You Can Prepare for Henri

Department of Consumer Protection Warns of Dangers, Scams Ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding the public to be careful of potential scams and dangerous situations ahead of Tropical Storm Henri.

Officials emphasized that state law prohibits price gouging on consumer items and energy resources during a civil preparedness emergency in Connecticut. Also, energy dealers can't charge excessive prices for energy resources such as heating oil, gas, propane, natural gas, electricity, and wood fuels.

