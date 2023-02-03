Wind Gusts Bring Down Trees, Power Lines Across the State Amid Brutal Cold Temps

There are several reports of damage as wind gusts cause downed trees and power lines across Connecticut.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are being reported across the state. Eversource is reporting more than 3,500 power outages as of 4:30 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits tonight, with below-zero temps expected Saturday morning.

Several storm-related incidents are closing roads and causing delays Friday night.

Transportation officials said Route 110 in Stratford is closed in both directions at Avery Road because of a downed tree in the road.

In Watertown, Route 6 is closed in the area of Bidwell Hill Road because of a downed tree on wires.

Route 169 is closed at Liljegren Road in Woodstock after a tree fell down on wires.

State Route 609, or Westcott Road, in Killingly has been closed for several hours in the area of Cranberry Bog Road due to a tree down on wires.

Tolland crews are responding to the area of the 300 block of Plains Road because of a tree and wires down. The road is impassible and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Several roads in Norwalk are closed because of downed trees and wires.

Due to the wind we are experiencing trees and wires down throughout the city. The following roads are closed at this time:



Bluff Ave

Nursery St at Nursery Court

Area of 228 Fillow Street

Sasqua Road@Norwalk_CT @Norwalk_OEM @News12CT @TheHourNews @norwalkpatch pic.twitter.com/01ZSLHFvog — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) February 3, 2023

In New Canaan, Metro-North is providing substitute bus service while crews work to remove a tree that's down on tracks with damaged wires.

In West Hartford, a tree limb appears to have fallen down in the front yard of a home on Hyde Road. It brought down power lines in the process.

