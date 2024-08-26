Sunny start to the day, thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Happy Monday! We have a sunny start to the day and thunderstorms are possible in parts of the state this afternoon.

It will be warm with highs in the 80s. It will also be more humid.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon.

Strong gusty winds, hail and minor flash flooding is possible.

The best chance of this will be in eastern parts of the state.

Tuesday will be sunny with more storm chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

More storms are possible Wednesday with highs near 90.

