StormTracker

Sunny start to the day, thunderstorms possible this afternoon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday! We have a sunny start to the day and thunderstorms are possible in parts of the state this afternoon.

It will be warm with highs in the 80s. It will also be more humid.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Strong gusty winds, hail and minor flash flooding is possible.

The best chance of this will be in eastern parts of the state.

Tuesday will be sunny with more storm chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Local

Manchester 56 mins ago

Person seriously injured in crash near mall in Manchester

Naugatuck 2 hours ago

Volunteers help out with flood recovery in Naugatuck

More storms are possible Wednesday with highs near 90.

You can get the latest forecast here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us