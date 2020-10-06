COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 1.5%; 4 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 1.5% Tuesday, and while hospitalizations held steady, four new deaths were reported, according to the latest numbers released by the state Department of Public Health.

Since Monday, 8,200 tests have been reported, with 121 coming back positive. Hospitalizations held at 129.

Four new deaths have been reporting, marking a death toll of 4,521.

Connecticut has seen a rise in the COVID-19 test positive rate in recent weeks, with some towns, especially in the southeastern part of the state, seeing outbreaks.

In Hartford, city officials warned that COVID-19 cases were trending up, and if that continues, they will move their schools to a hybrid learning model.

Schools continue to be a point of concern during the pandemic. On Tuesday the Connecticut Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, released the results of a survey that highlighted worries about a lack of funding and resources, shortages of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and safety concerns like air ventilation. They said the problems are worse in the state's lowest-performing school districts.

The state is moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on October 8.

On Monday, the governor showed how Connecticut compares to other states across the U.S. in terms of COVID-19 test positivity.