1 dead, 1 injured after being shot while in vehicle in Hartford

By Stephanie O'Connell

One person is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning in Hartford.

According to police, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to 40 Cleveland Ave. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located two victims, a female and male both in their 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim was unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been released.

The male victim was alert and conscious at the scene and also transported to the hospital.

While investigating, police determined that both victims were seated inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Two men were also injured in a shooting on Seymour Street late Thursday night. That shooting does not appear to be connected to this one.

