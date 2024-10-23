Berlin

Brush fires reported across Connecticut amid red flag warning

By Angela Fortuna

Burlington Volunteer Fire Department

Towns across Connecticut are reporting brush fires with a red flag warning in effect across the state on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Wind gusts mixed with dry conditions are causing the heightened fire danger.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Crews are working to contain a massive brush fire on the Berlin-Meriden town line on Lamentation Mountain. That fire broke out Monday evening and quickly spread up the mountain. The flames have consumed nearly 90 acres.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A second brush fire broke out Wednesday evening on the south side of Berlin. Crews are actively working to put it out.

A brush fire was also reported in the area of Cobblestone and Stone roads in Burlington.

Local

Granby 53 mins ago

Granby woman living the American Dream after escaping Vietnam

Decision 2024 60 mins ago

Hayes, Logan spar over August storm response 

It's estimated to have burned an 80 by 100-foot area. People are being asked to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us