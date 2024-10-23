Brush fires reported across Connecticut amid red flag warning

Towns across Connecticut are reporting brush fires with a red flag warning in effect across the state on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Wind gusts mixed with dry conditions are causing the heightened fire danger.

Our elevated fire danger continues thanks to the recent dry weather and gusty wind today. pic.twitter.com/iuc0KJBLuj — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 23, 2024

Crews are working to contain a massive brush fire on the Berlin-Meriden town line on Lamentation Mountain. That fire broke out Monday evening and quickly spread up the mountain. The flames have consumed nearly 90 acres.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A second brush fire broke out Wednesday evening on the south side of Berlin. Crews are actively working to put it out.

A brush fire was also reported in the area of Cobblestone and Stone roads in Burlington.

It's estimated to have burned an 80 by 100-foot area. People are being asked to avoid the area.