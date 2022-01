Monday morning is cold and several school districts have delayed or canceled for Monday as towns continue clean-up efforts after a winter storm on Saturday.

See the full list here.

Long time weather watchers are reporting in that it is really COLD out this morning! Bundle up and let the car warm up a bit. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/3NyxiIisJx — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 31, 2022

Monday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s. Weather conditions remain quiet into the first half of the week.

By the middle of the week, we'll be into the 40s - maybe close to 50 degrees.

Clean-up is underway in Norwich, where more than a foot and a half of snow fell on Saturday.

