Missing 80-Year-Old North Branford Woman Found Dead: Police

An 80-year-old woman reported missing from North Branford has been found dead, according to police.

Mary Herbert was reported missing on Friday, March 4. A silver alert was issued for Herbert.

North Branford police said they were notified by Wethersfield police Wednesday that Herbert was found and that she was dead.

Wethersfield police were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about a car in a marsh area near Routes 5/15 North.

The car did not appear to have been involved in an accident, according to police.

Officers determined it was the Toyota Corolla reporting missing along with Herbert.

Police and fire crews searched a nearby body of water but did not initially find anything.

It is not clear when or where Herbert was eventually found.

Police said it does not appear any foul play was involved.

